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First Alert Weather Day: Freezing nights likely this weekend
By Ella DorseyAnthony BaglioneIsaac Williams,4 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The chill is here, and it is expected to last through the weekend with several days of highs in the 50s expected. For Saturday morning, a freeze warning will be in effect for areas along and west of I-85. Low temperatures could drop to around 29-32 degrees. A frost advisory will be in effect east of I-85 for lows down to around 34 and a frost potential.