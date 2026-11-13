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OpEd: Where Is the Leadership in West Hollywood When Civility Goes Out the Window?
By Alan Strasburg,8 days ago
In October 2008, during a contentious presidential campaign, a woman at a John McCain rally stood up and made false, disparaging assertions about Barack Obama. McCain took the microphone and corrected her, reminding the audience that Obama was a decent man with whom he simply had fundamental political disagreements. When the crowd booed his call for respect, McCain stood his ground.