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Yamaha Corporation to acquire Disguise
By From The Wire@SVConline,3 days ago
LONDON, UK and HAMAMATSU, Japan — November 13, 2026 — Yamaha Corporation, a global leader in musical instruments, audio products, and services for sound and music, today announced it has decided to acquire Disguise, the global leader in visual technology for live events, location-based experiences, and virtual production. The acquisition brings together Yamaha’s heritage in music and Disguise’s leadership in visual technology, creating one partner for the world’s most ambitious venues, attractions, and live events.