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The Next Logistics Capacity Investment May Not Be Another Building
By Jim Frazer,8 days ago
When a distribution center begins to run out of capacity, the conversation usually turns to physical expansion. The company may need another building, a larger yard, additional dock doors, more equipment, or a second site closer to customers. Those are familiar decisions, supported by familiar metrics: square footage, pallet positions, average volume, and the cost of carrying another lease.