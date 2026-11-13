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Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | Nov. 13 edition
By By Snoqualmie Valley Record staff,8 days ago
Thursday night food trucks, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: Visit The Smoothie Shack in downtown Carnation for four Thursday night food truck events. Visit on Oct. 29 for Asian fusion with Asian Crazy; Nov. 5 for Italian street food with L’Italiano; Nov. 12 for Mediterranean with Levantine Cuisine; and Nov. 19 for wild Alaskan salmon with Joe Barry’s Good Eats. Follow The Smoothie Shack on social media for more information.