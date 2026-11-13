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2026 Mobley Awards recognize achievement, service to UK
By UK Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement,8 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 13, 2026) — The University of Kentucky Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement (PAE) recognized five individuals for their contributions to the university at the 2026 Terry B. Mobley Philanthropy Awards. The annual awards honor staff members and university partners whose work advances UK’s philanthropic mission...