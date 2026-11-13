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Chilly weekend with rain chances
By Cameron Venable,8 days ago
Our next weathermaker is set to arrive Saturday, bringing a chance of rain across the Panhandles. The exact location of this system could change, which will not only affect rain chances but also temperatures. Higher resolution numerical weather models are starting to get a better picture of this system. Overall, it looks like the best chance of rain is Saturday into Sunday AM.