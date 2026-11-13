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The Velvet Cloak Room And Mahogany Fox Whiskey
8 days ago
The other day, Susan Reigler hosted our BARDS (Bourbon And Rye Drinkers Society) meeting at the Velvet Cloak Room, a private whiskey club in Louisville created by Sherri Carter. Sherri was a co-founder of Kentucky Owl and Old Carter whiskeys. She has since gone independent and has created a new line of whiskeys that she calls Mahogany Fox. These whiskeys are only available at this time through the club membership.