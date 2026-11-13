undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Metropolitan Division foes meet when Washington hosts New Jersey
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
New Jersey Devils (14-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (10-7, in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Saturday. Washington has a 5-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 10-7 record overall. The Capitals...