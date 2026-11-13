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SJC’s Linnea Anderson recognized nationally for juvenile justice
By none,8 days ago
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Director of Superior Court Services, Linnea Anderson, received the prestigious Martinek Advocacy Award for exemplary service and advocacy in the juvenile justice profession. For her commitment to ensuring that the voices and needs of youth, families and juvenile justice professionals are represented — from her local community to the highest levels of Washington’s judicial system — the National Partnership for Juvenile Services recognized Anderson as the recipient of the 2026 NPJS Advocacy Award.