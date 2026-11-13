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KLEM Newscast for Friday, November 13, 2026
By Klem Web Team,3 days ago
Le Mars Community Schools responds to second instance of threatening comments in as many weeks. Yesterday morning, a student at Le Mars Community Middle School made comments to other students regarding a potential threat to school safety. This is the second time in as many weeks that a Le Mars Community Schools student has made threatening comments. The Le Mars Police Department has investigated both threats and found neither one was credible. There is growing frustration with parents on how the district is communicating threat investigations to the public.