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5 sci-fi book trilogies where every entry is perfect
By Debopriyaa Dutta,8 days ago
Trilogies are a popular book format for a reason. Apart from naturally satisfying the rule of three, they also naturally mimic the classic structure of a beginning, middle, and end. Trilogies allow writers to flesh out their worlds, creating enough breathing room for genre concepts and important events. The same logic is particularly true for science fiction. Dystopian sci-fi books like The Hunger Games use the trilogy structure to map out the painstaking moving parts of a rebellion, while the Broken Earth science-fantasy trilogy encompasses a massive supercontinent full of complex lore.