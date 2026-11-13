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Timberwolves rout Mavericks 133-94 without Edwards, extend winning streak to five
By Basketball Insiders Editor,8 days ago
Minnesota kept rolling without injured star Anthony Edwards, routing the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center on Thursday. The Timberwolves broke the game open after halftime and ended Dallas' three-game winning streak. The Minnesota Timberwolves keep winning without Anthony Edwards. Their rout of the Dallas Mavericks in Minneapolis was their widest...