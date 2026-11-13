undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From a blocked judicial nomination to the U.S. Senate: Scott Colom’s historic Mississippi victory
8 days ago
For Scott Colom, the road to the United States Senate took an unexpected turn through a political defeat that might have ended another person’s ambitions. Three years after Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith helped prevent his confirmation to a federal judgeship, Colom has defeated her in a closely contested Senate election, delivering one of the most consequential political upsets of the 2026 midterm elections.