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Willis names engineer with Pfizer background to lead global risk team
By Mark Rosanes,8 days ago
Willis, a WTW business, has appointed Chris Mulligan (pictured) as global head of risk engineering, effective January 1, 2027. He will lead 200 risk engineers across 30 countries, working to connect engineering assessments with Willis’s data, analytics, and broking capabilities to give clients a clearer view of how exposures interact across their operations and portfolios.