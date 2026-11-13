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Today’s weather: Cloudy and breezy
By Frank Wilt,8 days ago
HARRISONBURG VA: (Rocktown Now) – Low pressure will bring clouds and wind to the Shenandoah Valley today. I wouldn’t rule out at least a little snow, especially over the higher elevations to the west. While snow or rain showers will be scattered with little to no accumulation, Skies will start out mostly cloudy, but we should see some sunshine by afternoon. A re-enforcing low will bring colder temperatures tonight and windy weather through Saturday night.