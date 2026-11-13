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“Quite simply disgusting”: Gary Neville rips Man United apart over classless Michael Carrick treatment
3 days ago
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the club’s leadership group over their woeful handling of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s sacking. On Thursday, United released a statement confirming they have parted ways with Carrick amidst the club’s dreadful form this season. United’s statement noted that Carrick...