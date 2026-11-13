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Elliot Anderson was open to Man United move this summer but INEOS scuppered the deal
8 days ago
Manchester United invested over £150 million this summer to fill Casemiro’s boots, but it is safe to say that their midfield revamp has not gone according to plan. The Red Devils signed midfielders Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to complement Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park. Unfortunately, none of the players have lived up to expectations, with the English giants currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League after 10 games.