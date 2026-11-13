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Harry Kane breaks England appearance record and moves sixth for all-time international goals
8 days ago
Harry Kane is now England's most-capped men's player of all time after winning his 126th cap in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia at Wembley. The England captain moves clear of goalkeeper Peter Shilton, whose 125 caps were won between 1970 and 1990. Kane had drawn level with Shilton last month, scoring twice as England beat the Czech Republic 3-0 at Wembley.