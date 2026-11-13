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‘This break came at the ideal moment for me’: Senne Lammens happy to escape Manchester United crisis for a week of international football
8 days ago
It is fair to say that Senne Lammens has not been enjoying the best of times at Manchester United in the past few weeks. However, on Thursday evening Lammens was able to escape the crisis that has been engulfing Manchester United in recent weeks and join up with the Belgian national team. Despite his dip in form at club level, Mark van Bommel stuck with Lammens in goal against Türkiye as Belgium won 2-1 away from home. Speaking to the media after the game, Lammens reflected on what has been a tough time in Manchester. The goalkeeper said ‘This break came at the ideal moment for me‘.