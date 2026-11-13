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A Nonverbal Autistic Student Was Allegedly Slapped at School. Now Parents Want Cameras in Every Special Education Classroom
8 days ago
Connecticut parents and advocates are renewing calls for cameras in special education classrooms after a school employee allegedly slapped a nonverbal autistic student. Per CT Insider, the incident has raised questions about how schools document student injuries and address parents' concerns. Rosa Scott, whose son Jace attends John C. Daniels...