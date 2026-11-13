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Six-year-old Gaza burn victim caught in Israeli dispute over aid
By Thomson Reuters,8 days ago
CAIRO/GAZA, Nov 13 (Reuters) – The excruciating burns run around the side of Masa Yassin’s tiny face, behind her ear, over her scalp and down her neck. Since her family’s tent burst into flames when a nearby cooking gas tank exploded in July, part of the 6-year-old girl’s treatment has been a clear plastic 3D-printed mask, which helps manage swelling and control the scars on her face.