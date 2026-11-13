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OM in the News: The Reshoring Wave Is Accelerating–What It Means for Operations Managers
By Barry Render,8 days ago
For nearly two decades, manufacturers have pursued global sourcing strategies focused primarily on reducing costs. Today, the priorities have shifted, writes Material Handling & Logistics (Nov. 4, 2026). Supply chain resilience, risk management, and operational agility are becoming just as important as direct labor savings. This shift is gaining momentum....