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An evening of movement, emotion, and contrasts: London City Ballet takes the McCarter Stage
By Daily Princetonian Editorial Board,8 days ago
On Nov. 4, acclaimed dance company London City Ballet made a special debut at McCarter Theatre, one of only two U.S. locations on their 2026 tour spanning mostly across Europe. The ballet company, composed of 16 very talented and diverse dancers, performs both historic and contemporary choreographies at venues around the world, with the aim of reviving older ballets that no longer are considered mainstream. From the lobby to our balcony view, the entire theater hummed with a mellow yet palpable enthusiasm for the night ahead. The program drew a diverse array of patrons, from nostalgic students eager for a brief warm-up ahead of McCarter’s beloved annual performance of The Nutcracker, to seasoned ballet enthusiasts.