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Cover the Cost, Carry the Balance: How Consumers Handle Financial Shocks
8 days ago
A transmission fails. A water heater floods the basement. A dog needs emergency surgery. A car breaks down. A leak springs up in the roof. A sudden incident leads to unexpected medical bills. For millions of Americans, an ordinary day can quickly turn into a financial emergency. More than half of U.S. consumers (53%) faced a financial shock in the last year. In this report, a financial shock is an unexpected personal or household expense of $400 or more in the past 12 months, not an economy-wide event such as inflation. While some can absorb this hit and move on, others find themselves falling behind on bills, drawing down savings or carrying a balance.