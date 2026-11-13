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Teenage Fanclub
8 days ago
Over more than three decades of existence, Teenage Fanclub might not lay claim to being premier rock revolutionaries, but the flawless consistency of this Glasgow-bred band is hard not to envy. The musicians methodically brew their signature sonic stew: crystal-clear vocal harmonies, at times comparable to the finest work of The Beach Boys and The Byrds, neatly layered over a wall of buzzing, overdriven guitars. Their thirteenth record, Do Not Dare to Dream, convincingly shows that this recipe still works – despite a noticeable shift in tempo, a transition toward a more measured sound, and the now-absent aggression of guitar attacks found on such classic works as Bandwagonesque, Grand Prix, and Songs from Northern Britain.