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AMD finally stops Radeon drivers hammering SSDs
By Nick Farrell,8 days ago
AMD has released a new Radeon graphics driver to stop its software from bombarding system drives with unnecessary writes while computers are sitting idle. The chipmaker’s Adrenalin Edition 26.11.1 update fixes two separate bugs that could cause excessive disk activity during ordinary desktop use. One affects Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards and newer models, while the second appears when users move or resize application windows.