undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kevin Feige Says Doctor Doom Is No Tony Stark Variant in Avengers: Doomsday
By Aleksandr Manin,8 days ago
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has shut down a fan theory about Robert Downey Jr.'s casting in Avengers: Doomsday, saying the actor's character is the real Victor Von Doom rather than a Tony Stark variant. He addressed the speculation in an interview with Empire, despite Downey Jr. having previously played Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.