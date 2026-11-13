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Conrad Taylor, Lewis Laite & Courtney Paige Nelson Join Forces on ‘Dopamine’
By YourEDM Staff,8 days ago
Conrad Taylor, Lewis Laite and Courtney Paige Nelson bring together their experience across electronic music for their collaborative single, ‘Dopamine’, released through Monstercat. With over 25 million streams and 225,000 followers across platforms, Taylor has received support from BBC Radio 1, Triple J and NRJ France, alongside placements in ESPN’s NBA Playoffs commercials and Hulu’s Shoresy. His career also includes a Tomorrowland Belgium debut in 2026 and an official remix of Rosalía’s ‘Berghain’. Laite has earned recognition from Hannah Laing and Andrew Rayel, with his productions receiving support at major festival performances. Meanwhile, Nelson has appeared at Lost Lands, collaborated with Moore Kismet and received the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Abe Olman Scholarship.