undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
iKippahs introduces a construction yarmulke collection for custom event orders
3 days ago
NEW YORK, NY — iKippahs, a New York-based maker of fashion-focused yarmulkes, has launched a construction yarmulke collection featuring hard-hat, tools, and building-site-themed designs. The collection is available for custom orders placed for events and celebrations, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, school programs and congregational gatherings. The company introduced the line to extend its catalog of themed headwear for groups that want coordinated designs at a single event.