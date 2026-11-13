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Carney heads to Southeast Asia summit as Rohingya refugee crisis grows worse
By The Canadian Press,8 days ago
Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to a major summit of southeast Asian leaders as the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis shows no sign of easing. Randeep Sarai, Canada's secretary of state for international development, said the federal government is not abandoning the nearly one million Rohingya people expelled from Myanmar into Bangladesh.