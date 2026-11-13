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Van der Gijp has clear view on PSV’s interest in De Bruyne
By Rian Rosendaal,8 days ago
René van der Gijp cannot understand why PSV are in talks with Kevin De Bruyne. The Vandaag Inside pundit believes the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder is past his best. Reacting to news that De Bruyne could make his debut in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, Van der Gijp said: "An exceptional player. But he used up a lot of his energy at Manchester City."