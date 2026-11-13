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Inside Daniel Biss’ welcome to a splintered Washington
By Ryan Ottignon,8 days ago
WASHINGTON — Daniel Biss studied his phone, a rare break from his thousand-yard stare into the distance, as he found his way to the Democratic National Headquarters. Insiders have high hopes for the representative-elect, who they view as a potential heir to the seat his predecessor, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston), will have held for almost three decades.