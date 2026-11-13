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Inter: When will Lautaro return? “I’m fine, I hope to be back soon. Serie A title? It’s a close race, just like a year ago.”
By Emanuele Tramacere,8 days ago
Inter can't wait to have him back, particularly given the physical problems Bonny and Thuram have suffered. His return could prove decisive for the rest of the season. But how long until Lautaro Martinez returns to the pitch? At San Siro last night to watch Italy, the Argentine striker told Sky Sport he was feeling very positive.