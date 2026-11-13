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New bike-ped bridge on track for summer 2027 completion
By Skyler Baldwin,8 days ago
Ashley River Crossing, the long-awaited bike-pedestrian bridge spanning the Ashley River between downtown Charleston’s hospital district and West Ashley, is getting closer to completion, with elements starting to appear over the water. “It has felt excellent,” said Charleston City Council member Ben D’Allesandro, whose district includes the downtown end...
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