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Thomas Tuchel urges England fans to forgive Ben White as Arsenal star faces Wembley boos during Croatia win
By Muhammad Zaki,8 days ago
White was introduced as a substitute during England's 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia on Thursday. The 29-year-old was met with jeers from sections of the home crowd, contrasting sharply with the warm applause afforded to veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The hostile reception stems from White's abrupt departure from...