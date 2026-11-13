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Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest battle Newcastle for highly-rated Santos starlet eyed by Bayern Munich
By Adhe Makayasa,8 days ago
According to TEAMtalk, the race for Bontempo is gathering pace as top-flight recruitment teams prepare mid-season approaches for one of South America's most sought-after emerging talents. Capable of operating effectively across several midfield and attacking roles, the versatile playmaker has developed rapidly at domestic level over recent months. His progress was recently rewarded with a senior international call-up to Carlo Ancelotti's latest Brazil squad.