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O’Neal to spend up to 40 years in prison
By Brett Briscoe,8 days ago
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bethel Township man will spend up to the next 40 years in prison after being sentenced this week. 39-year-old Justin O’Neill was sentenced by acting Branch County Circuit Judge Kirk Kashian to 16 to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. Because O’Neill is a second habitual offender, his maximum sentence was extended from 25 to 40 years. Kashian said during sentencing O’Neal left the court with “no other alternative” given the nature of the offenses.