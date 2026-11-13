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Microsoft (MSFT) stock price forecast: Wall Street analysts see 22% upside
By Tetiana Mykhailova,8 days ago
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) enters November 13, 2026, facing renewed scrutiny over its cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence investment strategy and growing competition in enterprise productivity software. Microsoft shares closed November 12 at $523, valuing the company at approximately $3.88 tn. The stock has retreated nearly 6% from its November 4 record...