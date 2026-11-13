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Cisco Systems (CSCO) stock price forecast: AI growth lifts 2027 outlook
By Tetiana Mykhailova,8 days ago
Cisco Earnings Beat Expectations as Revenue Surges 24%. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) enters November 13, 2026, with a favorable Wall Street outlook after reporting record fiscal first-quarter results and raising its annual guidance. The networking equipment maker is benefiting from accelerating investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, while its traditional enterprise networking business is also expanding.