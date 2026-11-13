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First Alert Forecast: Much colder Friday, into weekend; widespread frost, freeze threat
By Patrick Ellis,8 days ago
FRIDAY: A stout cold plunge takes hold Friday. Even with full sunshine, highs will only muster the lower 50s. Northerly winds will continue filtering cool Canadian air into the region all day. Skies stay clear overnight as temperatures drop well into the 20s and 30s, delivering our first widespread frost and freeze of the season. Protect tender vegetation, check outdoor pipes, bring in pets, and check on vulnerable neighbors ahead of the cold.