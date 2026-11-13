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Tonight's Forecast: Another cold night with a few flurries or sprinkles
By Colton Cichoracki,8 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: We wrapped up the work week with a chill in the air and we will see more cold weather tonight and into the weekend. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies are possible. Some lake effect sprinkles or flurries are possible near the lakeshore but most stay dry. Lows tonight are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. On Saturday, a few rain showers are possible near the lakeshore but most will stay dry. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Drier weather is expected for Sunday but it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We do expect quiet weather heading into next week and we will see a big warm-up. Highs will climb into the 50s by Monday and we will be near 60 by the end of the week.
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