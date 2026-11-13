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He Was Rotting on the Bench at Newcastle - Now He’s Lined Up to Play With Kane and Olise
By Marcus Chan,8 days ago
A former Premier League star who struggled at Newcastle United and Liverpool has now been linked with a move to Bayern Munich after an impressive turnaround. Bayern, managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, currently sit top of the Bundesliga table with 21 points, but are only ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.