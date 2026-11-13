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Stocks fall but Wall Street notches a winning week after several turbulent days
8 days ago
Stocks fell in shaky trading on Wall Street Friday, but the market still posted its first winning week since early October. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday and closed with a weekly gain of 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%. Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Nvidia shares fell again, a day after the AI industry was rocked by the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. Oil prices were little changed. Treasury yields rose in the bond market. Stocks in Europe were mixed.