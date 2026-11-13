undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
He Wants Move: Pochettino Must Make Real Madrid Forward His First Man Utd Signing
By Daniel Feliciano,3 days ago
Manchester United are set to embark on a new era of football at Old Trafford, after INEOS made the decision to sack Michael Carrick as manager. The Red Devils sit 18th in the Premier League table after just one win in their opening 10 games, and Carrick has been dismissed as a result of the poor results just 15 games after signing a two-year contract as the permanent head coach.