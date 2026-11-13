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From three failed attempts to the big dream: Pochettino faces Manchester United's minefield
By Karim Malim,8 days ago
While Carrick led training and tried to salvage what he could, senior Manchester United officials were holding decisive meetings in Monaco, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance, to settle his future. The story did not stop at the sacking of a manager who failed to repeat his early successes. It extended to the way the matter was handled, the messages Carrick received before his departure, and the questions now raised over the timing of Pochettino's arrival and just how ready the team is to face Liverpool in one of its toughest tests this season.