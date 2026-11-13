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Van Dijk's future sparks debate: Milan or joining Salah in Turkey?
By Karim Malim,3 days ago
According to the Italian newspaper "Calciomercato", Milan have returned to seriously considering a move for Van Dijk, with the club's owner, Gerry Cardinale, having placed the Dutch defender among his plans since last summer. The Rossoneri believe his acquisition could prove an exceptional addition, mirroring the impact Croatia's Luka Modric has made since arriving at the club in the summer of 2025.