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Manqoba Mngqithi agent addresses Kaizer Chiefs rumours: 'It’s unfair to the current technical staff'
By Steve Blues,8 days ago
The South African football landscape has been buzzing with reports linking veteran tactician Manqoba Mngqithi with the head coaching role at Kaizer Chiefs. These rumours gained significant traction after Mngqithi’s unexpected departure from Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC, where he had recently taken the reins with the objective of securing continental glory.