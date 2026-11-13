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Here are seven bargain used cars with wacky seating arrangements
By Greg Potts,8 days ago
A packaging triumph… until your kids grew up and started demanding luxuries such as ‘legroom’. The iQ was less than 3m long but could actually fit four people inside. It was more of a 3+1 seater with space behind the driver extremely limited and the boot measured in millilitres, but while it was expensive at launch, it’s now a proper bargain citycar. We found this one with 34,000 miles on the clock for just under £2.7k.