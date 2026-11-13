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Ionis Reports New Two-Year Data Showing Sustained 95% Reduction in Hereditary Angioedema Attacks with DAWNZERA at ACAAI 2026 Annual Meeting
By checkorphan,3 days ago
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced new long-term data for DAWNZERA® (donidalorsen), the first and only RNA-targeted medicine for hereditary angioedema (HAE), to be presented at the 2026 American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. Multiple presentations will demonstrate the long-term efficacy and safety of DAWNZERA in the OASISplus open-label extension (OLE) and switch cohorts over two years.